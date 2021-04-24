Draymond Green was exceptional on the hardwood last night for the Golden State Warriors, yet it was his postgame press conference that stole the show.

Last night, Green had two points, 12 rebounds and 19 assists in a win over the Denver Nuggets. It was as impressive of a performance as you’ll see from a player who only took three shots.

After the win on Friday night, Green decided to share a funny story involving his son and Steph Curry with the media.

Green revealed that his son likes to rebound for Curry when he’s at the Warriors’ facility. In fact, Draymond Jr. would rather rebound for Curry than his own father.

“I understand. You don’t got to do that much work rebounding for Steph as you gotta do rebounding for me,” Green said. “So I get it. I always tell him ‘You’re a smart kid, man.'”

Here’s the full exchange from Green:

Draymond Green says his son loves to help rebound for Stephen Curry. "I understand. You don't got to do that much work rebounding for Steph as you gotta do rebounding for me." 💀 pic.twitter.com/LMuOhRgcwI — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) April 24, 2021

Green also shared a funny story involving his son that occurred earlier this week.

“I asked him the other day – somebody was shooting. I’m like, ‘You wanna go help?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, I wanna go help Steph!’ I’m like, ‘All right, go ahead, then, you a smart kid, man.'”

High IQs run in the family, so it shouldn’t really surprise us that Green’s son took after him.

Hopefully, Green has more stories to share about his son rebounding for Curry in the near future.