Draymond Green's Mom Reacts To Her Son Punching Teammate

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Last week, TMZ obtained footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice. That video immediately went viral.

In the clip, Green walks up to Poole to say something. After Poole shoves Green, the veteran forward responds with a haymaker.

Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, shared her thoughts on this incident on social media. She claims her son was not trying to sucker punch Poole.

"That wasn't a sucker punch," Babers-Green said. "Dray didn't aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what's up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted. End of story!"

This past weekend, Green issued a public apology to Poole. He also announced that he'll step away from the team indefinitely.

"I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on myself, but also just give guys space," Green said, via ESPN. "I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself ... take some time to let everything breathe."

Green expects to play in the team's season opener on Oct. 18.