Draymond Green's Mom Reacts To Her Son Punching Teammate
Last week, TMZ obtained footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice. That video immediately went viral.
In the clip, Green walks up to Poole to say something. After Poole shoves Green, the veteran forward responds with a haymaker.
Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, shared her thoughts on this incident on social media. She claims her son was not trying to sucker punch Poole.
"That wasn't a sucker punch," Babers-Green said. "Dray didn't aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what's up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted. End of story!"
This past weekend, Green issued a public apology to Poole. He also announced that he'll step away from the team indefinitely.
"I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on myself, but also just give guys space," Green said, via ESPN. "I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself ... take some time to let everything breathe."
Green expects to play in the team's season opener on Oct. 18.