Draymond Green isn’t happy with the NBA and how organizations treat players. He admitted as much in a heated press conference Monday night.

What is Green upset in the first place? The Warriors forward isn’t happy with how the Cleveland Cavaliers are handling the situation involving Andre Drummond.

The Cavs told Drummond earlier this week they aren’t going to play him to keep him from getting injured. The organization plans to trade him ahead of next month’s deadline.

Green believes there’s a major double-standard going on within the NBA. And Dwyane Wade couldn’t agree more.

“I definitely agree it’s a double standard when it comes to ownership or organizations and players,” Wade admitted during NBA on TNT Tuesday night. “I know a lot of people out there that are like, ‘Oh, you guys are getting paid lots of money. It doesn’t matter.’ But it does because a lot of players have families. … What it boils down to me is there’s no communication and there’s no respect.”

Take a look at what else Wade had to say regarding Draymond’s comments below.

Draymond Green and Dwyane Wade both make valid points. Unfortunately, it’s the nature of the business.

The organizations that handle trade negotiations and communication with players poorly tend to be the unsuccessful franchises. The ones that emphasize communication and transparency tend to have more success on the court.

Draymond isn’t the only current player upset at how the league is treating its players. LeBron James is starting to get in on the action.

Adam Silver and the NBA would be wise to put certain parameters in place that emphasize communication and transparency between organizations and players. Until then, more and more players are going to become frustrated.