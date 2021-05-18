Years ago, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors shared one of the best new rivalries in basketball. Memories of the rivalry will resurface Wednesday night when the Lakers and Warriors square off in the play-in tournament.

Los Angeles and Golden State will battle it out for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference on Wednesday in the NBA’s new play-in tournament. The game’s winner will go on to face the two-seed Phoenix Suns. The loser will play the winner of the No. 9 vs No. 10 game. That game’s winner will then go on to play the one-seed Utah Jazz.

Despite being just a one-game play-in tournament, Lakers-Warriors is garnering mass attention. We all know why, too. James and Curry battled against each other in four straight NBA Finals when James was still with the Cavaliers. Now with the Lakers, the NBA superstar is hoping to lead the Lakers to back-to-back NBA championships, but Curry is once again standing in his way.

Curry is having a season for the ages. The 33-year-old averaged 32.0 points per game this season to win the scoring title. He’ll need a heroic effort Wednesday night to take down the Lakers. ESPN’s computer model doesn’t anticipate that happening.

ESPN’s computer model is giving the Los Angeles Lakers a 59.3 percent chance to beat the Warriors on Wednesday. Golden State, meanwhile, has a 40.7 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

Golden State’s chances largely rely on the Lakers’ health. Injuries are the only reason the Lakers ended the regular season all the way down at seventh place in the Western Conference.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are now healthy, and the Lakers won five straight to end the season.

Unless, Steph Curry has a performance for the ages, the Lakers are expected to win Wednesday night’s game.