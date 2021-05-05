On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans faced off in a clash of teams fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Late in the third quarter, Warriors star Steph Curry attempted to get a shot off. Curry, who has been arguably the best player in basketball over the past two months, faced a little extra defense on the shot.

As Curry started his jump shot, the lights in the stadium went out. The entire stadium went dark as the two-time MVP attempt to cash in on a deep three-point attempt.

Of course, immediately after the lights went out video of the play hit social media. The video quickly went viral with fans all making the same type of joke.

“New way of defending Steph Curry…turn the lights off,” Warriors on NBCS said on Twitter.

New way of defending Steph Curry… turn the lights off 😂 pic.twitter.com/ia9Fp5hSQ7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 5, 2021

NBC was hardly the only one to make the same joke. Nearly every fan flocked to Twitter to come up with some type of “the only way to defend Steph is to turn the lights out” joke.

To be fair, it’s incredibly difficult to stop Steph – especially as he’s been setting the league on fire over the past few months. Tonight, he became the fastest player to 300 three-pointers in a season needing just 58 games.

He also set an NBA record for most three-pointers in a month in April.