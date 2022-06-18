Former President Barack Obama Reacts To Warriors NBA Title Win

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Just a day after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals, former President Barack Obama went on social media to congratulate them.

Obama revealed that he believes the Warriors have cemented their status as one of the greatest dynasties in league history.

"With four championships in eight years, the Warriors leave no doubt of their place as one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties," Obama tweeted. "Congrats to Finals MVP Steph, Draymond, Klay, Coach Kerr and the rest of Dub Nation for such sustained excellence."

Obama also called Steph Curry after the game to chat about his recent accomplishment. For the first time in his illustrious career, Curry was named Finals MVP.

"To get a call from him and be able to hear his sense of pride and congratulations meant the world," Curry told ESPN, via Malika Andrews. "It's all kind of surreal."

It wouldn't be a shock to see Curry and Obama golfing together fairly soon, especially since the former can now officially enjoy his offseason.

The Warriors' championship parade will take place on June 20 in downtown San Francisco.