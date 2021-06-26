Warriors GM Addresses Team’s Plan For 2 First Round Picks

The Golden State Warriors own two of the top 15 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft thanks to a 2020 trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. So how does Warriors GM Bob Myers plan on using those picks to make his team better next year and beyond?

In an interview with NBC Sports, Myers was iffy on both of his draft picks making the Warriors’ roster next season. He said that he isn’t currently sure what he’ll do with his picks—No. 7 and No. 14—but will work with the team to find the best solution, whether he takes two players or packages the pieces in a trade.

As for what he’s looking for in a draft pick, he’s acknowledged that they won’t need to be starters. He indicated that he’ll be satisfied if a rookie can contribute 15-20 minutes per game, but would accept less.

“There are rookies that help teams that are very good,” Myers said. “It’s just a question of how much do they help, and do they make sense and like I said, as it gets closer, we’ll have a better idea.”

“But having two swings at it in what we think is a really, really good draft is important for many reasons. Probably at least hopefully you get one guy that can help you, maybe both that can help you, at least by the time the playoffs come around you hope that’s possible in some capacity. Helping you doesn’t necessarily mean they are starting. That might mean maybe they give you 15, 20 minutes, maybe more, maybe less. But we’ll also know what we could have done with those picks, and again, it’s too hard to say right now, about a month out from the draft.”

The Golden State Warriors acquired the No. 14 overall pick based on their finish in the 2020-21 NBA season. They got the No. 7 overall pick in a blockbuster trade with the Timberwolves.

The Warriors got Andrew Wiggins, a top-3 protected 2021 first-round pick and a second-round draft pick, while the Timberwolves acquired D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans, and Omari Spellman

Myers and the Warriors won that trade pretty convincingly.

