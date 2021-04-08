Golden State Warriors Losing Key Member Of Organization

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors learned that a crucial member of their organization will be stepping down from his role with the team fairly soon.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Warriors president and CEO Rick Welts will retire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

“Golden State President and CEO Rick Welts plans to retire at the end of the season,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “He’s run GSW’s business side for a decade. Welts was first openly gay pro sports executive and a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor.”

Though he’s stepping down from his CEO role, Welts is expected to remain with the Warriors as an advisor.

Welts explained his decision in an interview with Marcus J. Spears of The Undefeated.

“One of the things I’ve always been good at, is knowing the right time to leave a position I’ve been in,” Welts said, via ESPN. “For me, the time is perfect. When we were having the [retirement] discussion, nobody saw a pandemic. If it would have been a year ago, I think I would have struggled with that just because we were a total mess. We would have no idea how to find our way out of this. That would have not been a good look for me and the organization.”

Welts is confident that Golden State will continue to thrive even with a new team president.