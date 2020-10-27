Paul Pierce Has All-Star Trade Suggestion For The Warriors

There may be no intriguing spot in the upcoming NBA Draft than the Golden State Warriors at No. 2. Coming off of an injury-filled year, Golden State should contend again next year, and want to add a major piece, either with that pick or through a trade.

If Golden State stays at No. 2, we’ve seen reports about the team taking Memphis center James Wiseman, plugging him in at the biggest obvious hole on the team, or perhaps Georgia guard Anthony Edwards to pair with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt. The Minnesota Timberwolves pick at No. 1, and will set the tone for the rest of the Draft.

There’s a ton of speculation about a blockbuster trade to get the team back into the NBA Title driver’s seat as well. We’ve seen some speculation about Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards star guard, who would give Golden State an absolutely incredible backcourt. Former Boston Celtics wing Paul Pierce has a different proposal, and its a very intriguing one for the Warriors.

“I think its all going to predicate on what they do with this draft pick,” Pierce said on The Jump, when asked if he expects Golden State to return to dominance in 2020-21. “If they could turn this draft pick in say, a trade with (Andrew) Wiggins to acquire another All-Star, or All-Star caliber player, than yes, they can get back into contention. And the name that comes to mind… if they can trade the No. 2 pick and Wiggins and possibly get a guy like (Orlando Magic center Nikola) Vučević, who I think could go in there and fit right in among their guards.”

“He gives them a down-low presence, he can knock down shots,” Pierce continued. “That’s a guy that I can say, he’d fit right in with Golden State.”

Vučević is the type of All-Star level player that might not be good enough to get a team out of the first round as the top guy, but would be a great fit as a fourth option in Golden State. His diverse skill set and ability to spread the floor and contribute without dominating the ball would also be a very nice fit with the existing Golden State Warriors stars.

Nikola Vučević made his first All-Star game for Orlando in 2019, averaging career highs in points (20.8 per game), rebounds (12), and assists (3.8). He has hit at least 31.5-percent of his threes in each of the last four seasons as well, topping out at 36.4-percent during that All-Star season, making him a guy that can spread the floor and that opposing defenses have to account for behind the arc.

The delayed 2021 NBA Draft is set for November 18.

[The Jump]