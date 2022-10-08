Here's How Much Money TMZ Reportedly Paid To Obtain Draymond Green Video

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

A video of Draymond Green punching his Golden State Warriors teammate, Jordan Poole, is all over social media this week.

There's still one big question left, though; who leaked the video? That remains a mystery.

However, we now know how much money TMZ paid to obtain the leaked video.

According to a report, TMZ only had to pay "less than $10,000" to get the video of Green and Poole's scuffle.

That's much lower than most were expecting. TMZ got a steal.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are opening an investigation into how the video leaked in the first place. It's pretty despicable, especially considering these videos almost never leak.

“They launched an investigation immediately,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Today. “Obviously, they’re not happy that that video got out of their practice facility and they’re trying to figure out where it came from and how it got out.”

Hopefully the Warriors get to the bottom of this.