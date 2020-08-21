Here’s Where LaMelo Ball Could End Up In The 2020 NBA Draft

The 2020 NBA Draft lottery results are in. All eyes now turn to LaMelo Ball as he awaits October’s 2020 NBA Draft.

There’s no clear favorite as to which prospect will go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Memphis’ James Wiseman are all potential candidates. But some believe Ball is easily the best overall prospect in this year’s draft class.

With the lottery results revealed, we now have a clearer picture as to where LaMelo could end up for his rookie season in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves won the lottery, meaning they’ll have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Minnesota needs just one more prominent player to become a contender out in the Western Conference. Adding Ball to play alongside D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns could prove deadly. Here’s a look at the order of the 2020 NBA Draft following Thursday’s lottery results:

The Golden State Warriors, just a year removed from being the best team in the Western Conference, will pick second in the 2020 NBA Draft. Golden State doesn’t neccessarily need another guard in the back-court unless the organization wants more depth at the position. But it’d certainly be exciting to watch a lineup that includes Ball, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Charlotte Hornets, awarded the No. 3 pick Thursday night, could use another guard to pair with Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham.

It’s unlikely Ball falls to pick No. 4. But if he does, the Bulls would likely swoop him up.

We’ll find out where Ball will be playing his rookie season in the 2020 NBA Draft on Oct. 16 on ESPN.