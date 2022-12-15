How Much Time Steph Curry Is Expected To Miss

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Warriors star Steph Curry was in visible pain during Wednesday night's game against the Pacers. On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided an update on the two-time MVP's health.

Charania revealed that Curry suffered a labrum injury in his left shoulder. Fortunately for the Warriors, this injury won't end his season.

"Steph Curry has sustained a labrum injury in that left shoulder," Charania announced. "It's not believed to be super serious. It could've been a case where it's a torn labrum and he has surgery and he's out for most of the season. But in this case, I'm told surgery is not expected to be required."

Anthony Slater of The Athletic added that Curry is expected to miss roughly three-to-four weeks.

"Prevailing sense is the Steph Curry absence will land somewhere around 3-4 weeks," Slater tweeted. "Warriors have 10-12 games in that timeframe."

This is an unfortunate blow to the Warriors' starting lineup, but at least Curry will return later this season.

Although the Warriors have struggled this season, Curry has been great. He's averaging 30.0 points and 6.8 assists per game.

The Warriors need Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins to step up during Curry's absence.