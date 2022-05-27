Inaugural Magic Johnson Award Handed Out To Warriors Star

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view during the Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs at ORACLE Arena on November 11, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, the NBA announced that new awards would be handed out during the conference finals. On Thursday night, we witnessed the first-ever recipient of the Earvin "Magic" Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award.

Unsurprisingly, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was named the inaugural MVP of the Western Conference Finals. He averaged 23.8 points, 7.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds in five games.

Curry talked about winning the award following Game 5.

"The new trophy is pretty cool," Curry said, via ESPN. "Especially with who it's named after, the standard that Magic set in terms of being a champion and playing the point guard position, whatever other position he played. Just the excellence that he demonstrated throughout his entire career."

Adding this award to the collection has to be sweet, but Curry's main focus is on taking care of business in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors know what it takes to win it all, capturing three championships so far in the Steve Kerr era.

If Golden State wants to win another title, it'll need Curry to continue leading the offense. After watching the Western Conference Finals, there's no reason to even think about doubting his ability to do just that.