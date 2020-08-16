Isaiah Thomas Names His 1 Preferred Future NBA Team

Isaiah Thomas, a 31-year-old point guard, has been without a team since being waived by the Los Angeles Clippers in February.

But he doesn’t plan to be unemployed for the 2020-21 NBA season. This weekend, IT revealed where he hopes to ply his trade next season.

Taking to Twitter last night, Thomas declared that he wants to play for the Golden State Warriors. He even said that he’d be willing to come off the bench just to contribute.

“I need that warriors action,” Thomas wrote. “I’ll come off the bench serving!!!”

The Warriors will most likely be an ideal destination next season. Steph Curry will be at 100-percent and Klay Thompson will be fully recovered from his own injury.

Isaiah Thomas was a two-time All-Star in 2.5 seasons with the Boston Celtics, but his career has largely nosedived since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

Over the past three seasons, Thomas has started 52 of 84 games, averaging just 12.8 points and 3.8 assists in stints with the Cavaliers, LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

The Wizards traded Thomas to the Clippers in February, but he was waived just two days later.

But if it’s a comeback that Thomas is hoping for, there might not be any better place to make one than the Chase Center.

Should the Warriors consider signing Thomas this coming offseason, or will Thomas find employment elsewhere?