Ja Morant Appears To React To Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Video

On Friday morning, TMZ released the footage of Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's altercation from Wednesday's practice.

The video shows Green slowly walking up to Poole. After Green gets in Poole's face, the 23-year-old guard shoves him.

Green responded to Poole's shove with a legitimate haymaker. His punch clearly did a number on Poole, who lost his footing.

It took only a few minutes for the video of Green punching Poole to go viral. In fact, NBA players around the league went on Twitter to share their thoughts on this altercation.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to the video of Green and Poole by tweeting the eyes emoji.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed this incident on Thursday. He said any discipline for Green will be handled internally.

"As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally," Myers said. "I understand you might have questions on that, but that's going to be an internal process."

After seeing this video, it's fair to say Green and Poole will need time to work out their differences.

The Warriors' 2022-23 season will tip off on Oct. 18 against the Lakers.