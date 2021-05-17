Ja Morant Says The Pick For NBA MVP Is Obvious

The NBA’s 2020-21 MVP award is likely going to Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, who’s been incredible this season.

Jokic, 26, had one of the best seasons in recent big man history. The Nuggets star is averaging 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

NBA.com had Jokic as the clear No. 1 on its recent MVP ladder.

“Interestingly, the Nuggets became the only team in the league to capture home-court advantage for the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and we all understand Jokic’s contribution towards reaching that feat. With Jokic running the show, the Nuggets are 12-5 since Murray suffered his season-ending knee injury back in April. With two games remaining in the season, Jokic needs only one more triple-double to tie Fat Lever for the most in a single season (16) in Nuggets franchise history. Jokic already ranks No. 1 in league history with the most games (88) of 10-plus assists for a center,” Michael C. Wright wrote.

Ja Morant appears to disagree, though.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard believes the pick for NBA MVP is obvious, though it’s not Jokic. Morant believes the NBA MVP is Steph Curry.

“MVP. no debate,” he tweeted following Sunday’s game.

Curry led the Warriors to a Sunday afternoon win over the Grizzlies, locking up the No. 8 seed – and the NBA’s scoring title – in the process.

Golden State will take on either the Lakers or the Blazers in the first play-in round.