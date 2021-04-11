Breaking: Injury Diagnosis Is In For James Wiseman

After being forced to leave Saturday’s win over the Houston Rockets with an injury, Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has reportedly been given a diagnosis.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Wiseman suffered a torn meniscus on an unfortunate play on Saturday. While the 20-year-old center tried to dunk on Kenyon Martin Jr., he was blocked and landed awkwardly, immediately clutching at his right leg.

At this point, it’s too soon to determine the timetable for Wiseman’s recovery. However, the Warriors are concerned that their recent No. 2 overall pick may be done for the season.

“Warriors are consulting with doctors over next couple of days, but there’s certainly an expectation that Wiseman could miss the rest of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. For now, they’re still working through a plan of action and timeline,” Woj tweeted.

Warriors center James Wiseman has suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee, sources tell ESPN. No timeline on a return yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

Warriors are consulting with doctors over next couple of days, but there's certainly an expectation that Wiseman could miss the rest of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. For now, they're still working through a plan of action and timeline. https://t.co/nDGISG1y4Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

It’s been a difficult year for Wiseman, who’s struggled to meet lofty expectations in his rookie season. He missed three weeks in February due to a wrist injury and missed the start of the season after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.

In just over 21 minutes per game, Wiseman has averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds on 51.9 percent shooting. However, the Warriors have a minus-8.8 net rating with their No. 2 overall pick on the bench, which often lands him on the sidelines in crunch time.

Wiseman becomes the second top-three pick from the 2021 draft to go down with a likely season-ending injury. Rookie of the Year frontrunner and Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball broke a bone in his wrist in late March and isn’t expected to return for a few months, at the earliest.

With Wiseman headed to the injured reserve list, the Warriors (25-28) will try to push for the postseason without him.