Details Emerging From The Jeremy Lin Contract Situation

Jeremy Lin last played in the NBA in 2019, as member of the Toronto Raptors. After a year in China with the Beijing Ducks, it seems like he’s set to return to the league.

Earlier this week, Shams Charania reported that Lin is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. It is an interesting fit, given the absence of Klay Thompson this year, after his torn Achilles. Per the report, he’s expected to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the team.

Lin quickly slowed down the rumors after Charania’s report. “Whoa…Everybody chill…this isnt what it looks like,” he tweeted on Friday. “No decisions have been made.”

It looks like progress is still being made towards the signing though. New York Times Marc Stein says that the two sides have an agreement, but the deal needs to be signed off on by China. Stein says that it is tough for that to happen on the weekend.

The Warriors still hope to complete the signing of Jeremy Lin before 11 PM ET tonight, league sources say Terms are agreed but Lin's FIBA Letter of Clearance from China is needed to seal the deal. International office closures make such documents difficult to obtain on weekends — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 20, 2020

As a Raptor, he started three of his 23 appearances, averaging seven points per game for the NBA Champions. He appeared in eight games during the team’s playoff run.

For his NBA career, which began in Golden State, Jeremy Lin has averaged 11.9 points and 4.3 assists from 2010-19 as an NBA player. His breakout came in his second season, as a New York Knick. During a run for the team right before the All-Star break in 2011-12, he averaged 22.5 points and 8.7 assists per game, leading the Knicks to a 9-3 record. He has been a useful NBA player since, but hasn’t quite lived up to that incredible stretch.

He’s played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks in between the first stint with the Golden State Warriors, and his season with the Raptors.