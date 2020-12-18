Jeremy Lin Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

With just four days to go until the start of the 2020 NBA season, teams are scrambling to fill out their complete rosters. On Friday morning, the Golden State Warriors reportedly brought back an old fan favorite.

That’s right folks, Linsanity is back in the NBA.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Jeremy Lin is “finalizing” a deal with the Warriors to play under Steve Kerr this season. As of right now, he’s awaiting a letter of clearance from the Chinese Basketball Association, where he played last year.

Lin will join a Warriors team with high hopes going into the 2020 season. With the return of Steph Curry and new draft pick James Wiseman, Golden State sees an opportunity to compete for an NBA title.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Lin will sign an Exhibit 10 deal, which will leave him off the team’s 15-man roster for now.

Jeremy Lin is finalizing a deal with the Golden State Warriors, pending letter of clearance from Chinese Basketball Association, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2020

Source: Exhibit 10 deal for Jeremy Lin, once logistics are cleared. So he won’t be on the 15-man roster, but it gets him in their Santa Cruz system. https://t.co/5zHC5EVLVc — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2020

Hopefully, the veteran point guard will get the chance to climb up to the team’s main roster. Lin likely won’t be in the line-up often on the Warriors but having him back in the NBA is definitely a reason to celebrate.

The long-time journeymen most recently played for the Beijing Ducks of the CBA. Lin starred in the talented international league, tallying 22.3 points and 5.6 assists per game. He was named a CBA All-Star and a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

However, Lin’s heart has always seemed to be in the NBA. After going undrafted in 2010, he signed with the Warriors to begin his professional career. He broke through just a short time later as a member of the 2011-12 New York Knicks. For a two-week period, Lin put the league on notice, exploding to national fame with multiple impressive performances. He even earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week during the stretch, averaging 27.3 points and 8.3 assists over four starts.

Since that year, Lin’s fast-rising fame tapered off. He spent time with six other organizations, including the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets. He typically played an end-of-the-bench role and didn’t see the floor very often. The peak of his NBA career came in 2019 when he won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors.

Now at the age of 32, Lin will get another shot to contribute in the biggest basketball league in the world. He should get a chance to back-up Steph Curry and Brad Wanamaker on the Warriors. Golden State will also be without shooting guard Klay Thompson who tore his Achilles tendon this offseason.

Whether he plays or not, Lin is a success story, showing young players that resilience and patience pays off.