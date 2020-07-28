JJ Redick Reacts To Bomani Jones’ Comment On Steph Curry

Steph Curry has proven over the last several years that he’s one of the greatest players of his generation. And yet, it appears ESPN personality Bomani Jones will not give the three-time champion the respect he’s earned.

Jones recently appeared on JJ Redick’s podcast to talk about the return of the NBA. During his time on the podcast, he said that Curry isn’t in his top five for players that can create their own shot off the dribble.

Despite the fact that Curry has become the best shooter in the league, Jones would prefer guards like Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard when it comes to getting a bucket in any situation.

Redick immediately defended Curry, saying “The amount of disrespect that Steph Curry gets – it blows my mind. It blows my mind. It blows my mind…he creates off the dribble all the time.”

If there was substantial evidence that proves Curry cannot create his own shot off the dribble, then Jones would have a point. That isn’t the case at all though.

The only situation that Jones can use to strengthen his argument is that Kevin Love prevented Curry from scoring in the closing seconds of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Curry didn’t have the chance to showcase his skills this year due to injury. When he does return to the hardwood though, he’ll probably be back with a vengeance.