Everyone Made The Same Joke About Steph Curry Last Night

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 125-99. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NBA is officially back.

Tuesday night brought us the first games of the 2020-21 regular season. The league’s new season tipped off with the Brooklyn Nets hosting the Golden State Warriors.

Brooklyn, led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, throttled the Steph Curry-led Golden State team, 125-99.

The Warriors were missing a couple of key pieces. All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson is out for the year with a torn Achilles. All-Star power forward Draymond Green is expected to miss multiple games with an injury.

So, it was pretty much Steph and a group of newcomers on Wednesday night. And it did not go very well.

NBA fans were all joking about Curry on Wednesday night, reminding him of how hard it can be when you don’t have several elite teammates. Players like LeBron James and James Harden were brought up for carrying inferior squads.

It was just one game, though, and it’s going to be a particularly odd start to the season considering how strange (and short) the offseason was.

Still, it’s clear that Curry is going to need a lot more help than he received on Tuesday night in the season-opening loss to the Nets.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.