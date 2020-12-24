Everyone Made The Same Joke About Steph Curry Last Night

The NBA is officially back.

Tuesday night brought us the first games of the 2020-21 regular season. The league’s new season tipped off with the Brooklyn Nets hosting the Golden State Warriors.

Brooklyn, led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, throttled the Steph Curry-led Golden State team, 125-99.

The Warriors were missing a couple of key pieces. All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson is out for the year with a torn Achilles. All-Star power forward Draymond Green is expected to miss multiple games with an injury.

So, it was pretty much Steph and a group of newcomers on Wednesday night. And it did not go very well.

NBA fans were all joking about Curry on Wednesday night, reminding him of how hard it can be when you don’t have several elite teammates. Players like LeBron James and James Harden were brought up for carrying inferior squads.

LeBron & Harden fans seeing Curry have no help pic.twitter.com/v27BQ6nS6s — 𝙆𝙮𝙡𝙚 ✪ (@PeakLuka) December 23, 2020

It was just one game, though, and it’s going to be a particularly odd start to the season considering how strange (and short) the offseason was.

Still, it’s clear that Curry is going to need a lot more help than he received on Tuesday night in the season-opening loss to the Nets.