Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt and a few others are widely considered the most entertaining athletes in the history of sports. Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins has a new addition: Stephen Curry.

Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball and practically eliminated the need of traditional forwards. We’ve seen the Warriors superstar do it all throughout his career, but he’s somehow reaching new heights this season.

The lethal three-point shooter has single-handedly carried Golden State to its current 35-33 overall record, all while without his sidekick Klay Thompson. Curry himself is averaging 31.9 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

Perkins has seen enough. He believe Curry is the most “entertaining” athlete in sports today.

“He’s the greatest show on Earth,” Perkins said during Monday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up!.

Take a look.

.@KendrickPerkins calls Steph Curry the most entertaining athlete in all of sports today. "He's the greatest show on Earth!" pic.twitter.com/wNv1mt6OIT — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 10, 2021

What Steph Curry has done this season is nothing short of remarkable. He’s single-handedly made the regular season interesting, which is saying something.

The NBA’s regular season will soon come to a close. If it ended today, Curry and the Golden State Warriors would be matched up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament. Such a bout would draw incredible ratings.

Curry and James built a fierce rivalry this past decade. Curry’s Warriors and James’ Cavaliers matched up in the NBA Finals in four consecutive years from 2015 to 2018. We’re hoping we get to see the two square off in this year’s play-in tournament.