NBA World Reacts To Kenny Smith’s Bold Declaration

Turner Sports NBA analyst Kenny Smith made a bold declaration ahead of Wednesday night’s play-in game between the Lakers and the Warriors.

Smith, a former NBA guard turned TNT analyst, declared that Steph Curry – not LeBron James – is the league’s best player.

Curry is having an MVP-caliber season, though most will still argue that someone else – LeBron, Giannis, etc. – is the best player in the league.

“As great as LeBron is…the best player on the planet today, as of right now, is Steph Curry,” Smith said earlier this week.

Kenny is taking Steph over LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/6BKsbBScFx — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2021

Is he right?

Many NBA fans don’t seem to agree.

“Stephs a great scorer. Maybe the best shooter ever. But as a overall player? Nah, defense? Steals? Assists? Lebron makes everyone around him better…steph just makes steph better. Yall confused,” one fan wrote.

“They say this but after this game the narrative will be ‘LeBron and the Lakers were supposed to win this game’ ‘better team, they proved nothing,'” another fan added.

“I think y’all forget what level LeBron takes it to in the playoffs… but whatever,” one fan wrote.

We’ll get a good sense of whether or not Smith is right in a couple of hours.

The Lakers are set to take on the Warriors in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ESPN.