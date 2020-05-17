Kevin Durant Appears To Respond To Comment By Warriors GM

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers raised some eyebrows over the weekend when he suggested that the second NBA title they won with Kevin Durant in 2018 didn’t feel as good as the first.

“The second time with Kevin it felt like, ‘Well, we just did what we were supposed to do, and great job,’” Myers said, per ESPN. “It wasn’t joy.”

Unsurprisingly, the outspoken Durant has responded to his former boss. The Brooklyn Nets megastar went on Instagram and commented on a picture of the Warriors celebrating the title with Myers’ comment under it.

“(Expletive) look happy as (expletive) in that pic though,” Durant wrote. That’s a Durant-esque passive-aggressive response if there ever was one.

But he certainly had plenty of reason to be happy in 2018, having won his second straight NBA Finals MVP.

With Kevin Durant on their side, the Warriors made it to three straight NBA Finals, winning two. Had it not been for some untimely injuries, it’s very likely that they would have beaten the Toronto Raptors to win three.

Durant chose to leave after the season and signed with the Brooklyn Nets, joining forces with Kyrie Irving in the process. He hasn’t had a chance to play yet as he recovers from the injury that forced him out of the 2019 Finals.

But when Durant finally does return and faces the Warriors, he may have something special in store for his former employer.