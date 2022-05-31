Kevin Durant Says Draymond Green's Opinion Is 100 Percent False

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors tries to calm down teammate Draymond Green #23 after a foul in the second half of a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

During his latest podcast, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green pointed out that Steph Curry still dealt with the most double-teams even when Kevin Durant was on the their roster.

However, Green doesn't believe Curry receives as much credit as he should because Durant was awarded Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018.

"Kevin Durant was absolutely incredible during those Finals runs. As you know, we all watched it. Kevin Durant was absolutely insane. Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount KD did in a given series," Green said.

Green continued: "If you don't understand basketball, which most people don't in your space, yeah, you're going to come out and say he needs to validate that by winning Finals MVP."

On Tuesday, Durant responded to Green's comments about Curry seeing seven times the amount of double-teams that he did in Golden State.

"From my view of it, this is 100% false," Durant tweeted.

It's tough to really say who was more important to Golden State's success from 2016-2019. Durant was undoubtedly sensational with the Warriors though, averaging 29.6 points per game in the postseason.

Curry, meanwhile, will have the chance to capture his first Finals MVP this June.