Kevin Durant Responds To Steve Kerr Quote About Last Year’s Warriors

Kevin Durant might be on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, but that hasn’t prevented him from interacting with fans and critics on social media. On Monday, the 11-time All Star wasn’t responding to either, but rather to his former head coach, Steve Kerr.

In a recent appearance on the Real Ones podcast with Raja Bell and Logan Murdock, the Golden State Warriors head coach spoke candidly about Durant’s three seasons with the team from 2016-19. In particular, Kerr spoke about how difficult it became to coach the club in the final year, as tensions continued to grow.

“That last year was tough,” Kerr said on the podcast, per Drew Shiller. “There was a lot going on — some that you know about and some that you don’t. That was very difficult.”

Kerr also reportedly joked that he had more fun, from a coaching standpoint, last year when the Warriors went 15-50 and ranked about the bottoms teams in the West, then he did during Golden State’s run back to the NBA Finals with during the 2018-19 season.

Durant found that sentiment “hilarious” and said as much in a tweet on Monday.

Take a look:

This is hilarious — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 22, 2021

Durant’s tweet obviously got the attention of Logan Murdock. The Ringer podcast host spent multiple years covering the Warriors run from 2016-2019, so he was quick to clarify the context of the quote that Durant found “hilarious.”

“Also I want to make it clear that Kerr didn’t specifically mention Durant during his comments. He simply referred to ‘that last year/season,'” Murdock wrote.

Kerr also caught wind of the tweet later on Monday night and spoke about how he was “angry” with the way the quote was contextualized. He specifically pointed out that he didn’t directly compare last year’s season to “Durant’s last year” and didn’t mention his former player in a derogatory way.

He encouraged everyone to listen to the podcast to get the clearest version of his quote.

Steve Kerr, unprompted, brings up a podcast comment of his that went viral today involving KD's final season compared to last season. Said he is "angry" about the way it was contextualized. Part 2 pic.twitter.com/GjECpdORg6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 23, 2021

In fairness, Kerr has spoken at length about the growing tension within the Warriors locker room during Durant’s final year with the team. Monday’s quote is nothing new, but it clearly still irked the 32-year-old superstar, especially with the way it was contextualized.

It’s been a frustrating year for Durant, that’s seen him play in only 19 games after returning from an Achilles tear in 2019. With a combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, the 2014 MVP hasn’t gotten to thrive in his first year on the court with the Nets.

Even so, Brooklyn has had no problems establishing itself amongst the Eastern conference competitors thanks to Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The Nets currently sit just a game back of the first-place Philadelphia 76ers.

Once Durant is ready to go full-time, he’ll have a golden opportunity to silence his critics with the NBA’s newest super team.