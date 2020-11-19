Breaking: Klay Thompson Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Golden State Warriors’ worst fears were just confirmed. It turns out that Klay Thompson did suffer a season-ending injury during Wednesday’s workout.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-Star guard suffered a torn Achilles. This is just heartbreaking news considering that Thompson already missed the entire 2019-20 season due to a torn ACL.

Golden State was hopeful that it would have Steph Curry and Thompson back on the hardwood together for the upcoming season. Obviously that dream has now shattered.

Achilles injuries are arguably the most-demoralizing for an NBA player. It usually knocks players out of competition for at least a year. Sometimes, players are never the same following that injury.

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Players around the league were holding their breath last night due to the uncertainty surrounding Thompson’s injury. We’d have to imagine they’re crushed by this news.

When healthy, Thompson is one of the best two-way players in the league. During the 2018 season, Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game on 40.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Thompson has yet to play a single game for the Warriors since signing a five-year, $189 million deal with the team.

Golden State still has plenty of talent on its roster to be a playoff team next season, but it’ll be nearly impossible to win a title without Thompson.

Hopefully we’ll see Klay Thompson back on the court and better than ever for the 2021-22 season.