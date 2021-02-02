Klay Thompson Blasts Former NBA Champ Over ‘Karma’ Injury Comments

Although he’ll be out for the remainder of the NBA season, Klay Thompson doesn’t seem to have a problem making enemies from the sidelines.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter caught the attention of basketball fans for some remarks about Pistons guard Rodney McGruder earlier this week. As Thompson’s team steamrolled Detroit, he joined the broadcast and made some dismissive comments about the Pistons swingman.

Naturally, both McGruder and his teammates didn’t warm to to Thompson’s statement and jabbed back at the Warriors star. The Pistons also got some support from an unlikely ally: former NBA champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis.

“Saying s— like that, I see why he stay hurt. Karma,” the former 2008 Boston Celtics champ commented on a Instagram post with Thompson’s quote about Magruder.

Needless to say, connecting the comments about the Pistons guard to Thompson’s injury history is a ridiculously low blow. The Warriors star seemed to think the same, so he clapped back with an Instagram story of his own.

“Dang Big baby this what we on now !? I can’t wait til I see you on the court next year I’m calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a [quarter] with big fella chasing me,” Thompson wrote.

Thompson seems to be on firm footing with his response to “Big Baby.” Even if the comment was misunderstood, mentioning the 30-year-old’s injury history should be off-limits.

Thompson hasn’t played since the 2019 NBA Finals against the Raptors, when he tore his ACL. Prior to the current season, the Warriors shooting guard suffered another brutal injury, going down with a torn Achilles.

Although Thompson would probably have a big night against “Big Baby”, NBA fans won’t get the chance to see the two go head-to-head.” Davis retired from the league in 2015.

That means the two will have to be content with social media beef. It wouldn’t be surprising for “Big Baby” to come back at Thompson again before the spat is put to bed.