During last year’s NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL. He ended up missing the entire 2019-20 season because of the injury to his left knee.

Golden State was in no rush to bring back Thompson this season, especially since Steph Curry broke his hand and missed significant time as well. Nonetheless, the latest update on the sharpshooter from Washington State is very encouraging.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thompson has been cleared to train “without restrictions.” The expectation is that he’ll be a full participant when the Warriors eventually hold summer minicamp.

This is exciting news not just for Golden State, but for the entire NBA. There aren’t many players in the league that can light up the boxscore the way Thompson can at any given moment. It’ll be great for the league when he’s back on the court.

Sources: Klay Thompson has been cleared to train without restrictions on his healed left knee. Expectation is he'll be full participant in Warriors' eventual summer minicamp. Full report on his status here. https://t.co/eL5dEEXNyU — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 19, 2020

Prior to his injury, Thompson averaged 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Thompson signed a five-year deal worth $189 million with the Warriors last offseason. General manager Bob Myers is hoping Thompson can return to his normal form in time for the 2020-21 season.

With their backcourt duo in Curry and Thompson finally healthy, the Warriors can once again start thinking about competing for championships and outgunning teams in the Western Conference.