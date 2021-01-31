The Spun

Klay Thompson’s Comment On Pistons Guard Is Going Viral

klay thompson warms up before game 2TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NBA journeyman Rodney McGruder found himself on the receiving end of a brutal verbal jab from the Warriors’ Klay Thompson on Saturday.

Moments after Golden State’s 118-91 win over McGruder and the Detroit Pistons last night, the fifth-year pro got into it with a couple of Warriors, apparently over something that was said by GSW’s Juan Toscano-Anderson to Detroit’s Wayne Ellington during the game.

Thompson, who hasn’t played this season due to an Achilles injury, was on the mic after McGruder’s outburst, and he proceeded to clown the 29-year-old swing man.

“This dude might be out the league soon, he’s probably mad about that, who knows,” Thompson said. “He’s over here trying to start something like he’s a good player or something. It’s like bro, get out of here.”

McGruder also took some abuse from Draymond Green during the postgame press conference, which you can see in its full, NSFW glory below.

McGruder, a former Kansas State star, has played in four games this season for the Pistons after appearing in 56 for the Los Angeles Clippers last year. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Heat, and even started 112 of 162 games with Miami.

Still, it doesn’t look like he’s that well-respected, at least by Klay and Draymond.


