Klay Thompson Reveals How Exactly He Tore His Achilles

The Golden State Warriors have been without Klay Thompson all season as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in an offseason workout.

It has been a rough two years for Thompson, who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals. When it comes to his latest injury, it apparently happened in a seemingly innocent way.

Thompson told reporters today he suffered his torn Achilles while working on a two-dribble pull-up jump shot, which is something he does “100 times a day.”

Really, if you try to envision the way Thompson typically scores in the NBA, two types of shots clearly come to mind: a three-pointer, and a pull-up off the dribble, usually following a pump fake.

It’s crazy to think that a move he could do in his sleep is what knocked Klay out with such a serious injury.

Here’s hoping he continues to recover and can return to the court soon. At just 31 years of age, Klay can be a deadly outside shooter for a while longer in the NBA.