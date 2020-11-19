Klay Thompson Is ‘Feared’ To Have Suffered Achilles Injury

Golden State Warriors All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson suffered a lower-leg injury during a workout in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. At this time, the severity of the injury is not known.

However, NBA insider Chris Haynes is reporting that the “fear” is an Achilles injury.

The Achilles tear is arguably the most-demoralizing for an NBA player. It typically knocks players out of competition for at least a year. Often, players are never the same following that injury.

Nets star Kevin Durant and Wizards star John Wall are among the NBA players who have suffered the injury as of late. Both players are expected to have recovered fully and return for the start of the 2020-21 season.

It remains to be seen if Thompson suffered a similar injury, but according to Haynes, that is the fear right now. Haynes adds that an MRI is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Yahoo Sources: The fear is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has suffered a significant Achilles injury. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow morning. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 19, 2020

Thompson, who tore his ACL at the end of the 2019 playoffs, reportedly suffered a lower-leg injury while playing in Los Angeles.

The Warriors star reportedly needed help walking out of the gym, according to ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears.

Klay Thompson's lower right leg injury took place while playing against other current and former NBA players in a gym in downtown Los Angeles, sources said. Source said he needed help walking out of the gym. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 19, 2020

Hopefully, the Warriors’ fears with Thompson’s injury will not be realized.