Klay Thompson Has Honest Comment About 2021 NBA Playoffs

Unfortunately, several NBA stars have missed time in playoffs this year due to injury. That’s a feeling that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson knows all too well.

Thompson missed the 2019-20 season due to a torn ACL that he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. He also missed the 2020-21 season because of an Achilles injury.

On Friday, the All-Star guard shared his thoughts on this year’s playoffs during an Instagram Live session. Thompson admit that it’s tough for him to watch any postseason games because the Warriors were unable to make a deep run this season.

“It’s hard for me to watch cause I know if we was there it’d be a different story,” Thompson said. “But you got to channel that energy into your workouts. That’s called life.”

Thompson also provided an update on his rehab while enjoying a day on the water.

“Rehab is going very well. I had a great day today. Made some huge strides. Got some jumpers up. It just feels good to get up and down the floor, man.”

When healthy, Thompson is one of the best two-way players in the game. The Warriors are certainly missing his contributions on the court.

Last month, Golden State general manager Bob Myers commented on Thompson’s potential return to the hardwood. He admit that he wasn’t sure when Thompson will be back in action.

“It’s hard to gauge,” Myers said, via NBC Sports. “It depends on how he meets all these hurdles of his rehab. But I do know this: the guy is in there every day, he’s working his rear end off and he’s thirsty. He’s thirsty to get back on the court. He loves basketball. No doubt how much he can help us.”

Hopefully, we’ll see Thompson at 100 percent next season.