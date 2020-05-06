The Spun

Klay Thompson Is Getting Tired Of 1 Warriors Narrative

klay thompson warms up before game 2TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors were the most-dominant NBA franchise of the last decade. The Western Conference franchise made five straight NBA Finals, winning three championships.

The 2019-20 season has been a rough one, though.

Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn in free agency. Klay Thompson has missed the season recovering from a torn ACL. Steph Curry missed several months with a hand injury.

So, many within the league have started to say that the Warriors’ dynasty is over. The Lakers and the Clippers are the two teams to beat in the Western Conference, while the Bucks are looking incredibly tough in the East.

Thompson is getting pretty tired of this narrative, though.

“It just kills me inside when I see these other teams, so many talking heads and some of my peeps say the dynasty is over,” Thompson said.

Golden State won’t be contending for anything other than a top draft pick whenever the 2019-20 season resumes.

But if Curry and Thompson can get back to 100 percent health, you shouldn’t count the Warriors out in 2020-21.

