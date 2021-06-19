Klay Thompson Shares Timeline For Return To Warriors

For the past two seasons, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has been sidelined with serious injuries. He still has a long way to go before he can return to the court, but at least he seems optimistic about his future in the NBA.

On Friday afternoon, Thompson went on Instagram Live to answer some questions from his followers. At one point, the All-Star guard was asked when he’ll play again for the Warriors.

Thompson didn’t give an official timetable for his return. However, he did say that he plans on coming back early next season.

“Hopefully, early next season. The Achilles is like a 12-month recovery phase,” Thompson said. “I also have to factor in my left knee. I don’t want to come back and be half myself, you know what I’m saying? The recovery is going though.”

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Golden State thought Thompson would make his return to the court in time for the start of the 2020-21 season, but unfortunately he suffered an Achilles injury during a pickup game in November.

When healthy, Thompson is one of the best two-way players in the league. He can play lockdown defense on the perimeter and has made nearly 42 percent of his three-point attempts.

The NBA is definitely more entertaining when Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are both on the court. It’s been a while since we’ve seen them in action together, but eventually that time will come again.