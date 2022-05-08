Klay Thompson Sounds Off On Injury: NBA World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after their 101 to 92 win over the Houston Rockets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Through three games, the Western Conference semifinal series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies has had plenty of drama.

The latest incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 142-112 win over Memphis Saturday night. Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant had to leave the game after having his knee grabbed by Golden State's Jordan Poole, who was participating in a trap of Morant nead midcourt.

In a since-deleted tweet, an angry Morant said Poole "broke the code," but Warriors star Klay Thompson disagrees.

“I’ve had a bad knee injury. Jordan had no malicious intent," Thompson said post-game. "… He’s not out here clubbing people in the back of the head on fast breaks. We play the game the right way.”

Of course, Thompson's quote about clubbing people is a shot at the Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, who was suspended for Game 3 for a flagrant foul that knocked Golden State's Gary Payton II out for several weeks.

However, non-Warriors fans are unhappy with Thompsonn trying to imply his team is squeaky clean.

Already this series we've had Draymond ejected and flipping off the crowd in Memphis, Brooks injuring Payton with a dirty foul, Morant getting injured and Poole coming under fire and more.

We'll see what Game 4 brings tomorrow night.