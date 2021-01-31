Klay Thompson Sums Up His Mindset During Another Injury Year

Klay Thompson is watching yet another NBA season from the sidelines as he recovers from a major Achilles injury.

In a recent interview with NBC Bay Area, Thompson discussed his mindset as he observes the season at home. He said that he’s in good spirits and happy to be back at the Golden State Warriors’ building.

But Klay also admitted that it hurts to not be able to play. He plans on rehabbing properly in order to ensure that he doesn’t have any “mishaps” that set him back.

“I’m living good,” Thompson, via ESPN said. “To be back in the building that I’m so eagerly awaiting to play in. Just a little bored at times. Stuff’s slow with trying to let my Achilles heal and get to the next stage, which is mobility work, but I’m feeling good. I’m happy to be with my teammates, obviously.

“Unfortunately, I’m not playing. It kills me every day, but I plan on playing for a long time, and I don’t want to have any mishaps come this rehab.”

#ReporterKlay made his much anticipated return to the broadcast booth last night 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/qDh6YsS5ss — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 31, 2021

Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season because of it.

He seemed on track to play in the 2020-21 season, but his Achilles injury in training ended those plans.

It’s hard to predict what the five-time All-Star will look like on the court when he finally does return. But nobody will be happier to finally step back onto it than Klay Thompson.