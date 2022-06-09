Klay Thompson Was Furious With The Boston Celtics Crowd

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives past Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Following Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Warriors guard Klay Thompson called out Celtics fans for the way they treated Draymond Green.

At one point during the game, the crowd at TD Garden was chanting, "F--- you, Draymond." Clearly, that didn't sit well with Thompson.

"We've played in front of rude fans before," Thompson said. "Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job Boston."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also shared his thoughts on the Celtics crowd. He sarcastically told reporters, "Very classy."

Green's wife, Hazel Renee, posted a message on Instagram regarding this incident. As you'd expect, she wasn't thrilled with the way the crowd at TD Garden behaved.

"Warriors fans would NEVER!!" Renee wrote. "My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little Celtics fans Just shameful."

It's going to be interesting to see how Celtics fans treat Green when Game 4 tips off on Friday night.