Klay Thompson Will Reportedly Make His NBA Return This Weekend

It’s been years since the NBA world has seen him in action, but Klay Thompson is finally back.

The Golden State Warriors just announced that Thompson will make his 2021-22 season debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Believe it not, Sunday will mark 941 days since he stepped on an NBA court for a game.

Thompson tore his left ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, forcing him to miss the following season. He then suffered a torn Achilles in November 2020.

Prior to missing time with these injuries, Thompson was regarded as one of the best two-way players in the NBA. It’ll be interesting to see how he looks in his first game back.

Here we go: After two years away, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is set to make a return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Thompson announces. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2022

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Thompson admit that he’s excited to show everyone that he’s still an elite player.

“I’m excited to get out there and prove to people who I am,” Thompson said, via ESPN. “I know they forgot because I’ve been out for two years, but I’ve never been hungrier seeing that stuff. Never been hungrier. And the best way at revenge is to win. Seriously.”

If Thompson can return to All-Star form, the Warriors will be awfully tough to stop in the Western Conference.

Tipoff for Sunday’s game between the Cavaliers and Warriors is at 8:30 p.m. ET.