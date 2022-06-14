Klay Thompson's Postgame Quote About The Ocean Goes Viral

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors watches a shot during their game against the Orlando Magic at ORACLE Arena on November 26, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Pacific Ocean might have played a role in Klay Thompson's strong performance in the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics.

After returning to the Bay Area following Games 3 and 4 in Boston, Thompson took a swim in the Pacific Ocean, posting on social media that the water "heals the mind, body and soul.”

Thompson scored 21 points and drilled five three-pointers in Golden State's 104-94 victory last night. After the win, he was asked about his Saturday dip in the water.

"I just think the ocean has healing properties that a pool might not have or a cold tub," Thompson explained. "Just to be immersed in nature like that, it really makes me happy. Your whole body feels great when you get out of that cold water. Honestly, you just feel closer to God when you look up at the beautiful skies and you're in the ocean.

"I'm an Aquarius, so I've always loved the water my whole life. It really is my happy place, besides the hardwood."

Thompson's affinity for boats and the water in general is well-known. Clearly, it gives him some peace of mind, and it might help his body physically as well.

That water is definitely pretty damn cold too, so you know Klay really has to believe in what he's saying to spend any time in it.