Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday Made NBA Media History

We missed you, Klay Thompson. The other half of the Splash Brothers returned to the court for the first time since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday night.

Thompson made the most of his return by pouring in 17 points in a 96-82 Warriors’ win over the Cavaliers. The game’s audience stats are somehow even more incredible.

Thompson’s return to basketball was the most-viewed regular-season “moment” in NBA history. It amassed 110 million views on NBA platforms, averaged 844,000 viewers on NBA TV and was the highest-rated regular-season game on NBC Sports Bay Area since 2016.

The basketball world clearly missed Thompson, and vice versa. It’s good to have you back, No. 11.

Klay Thompson's return was the most-viewed regular season 'moment' ever on NBA social media, per @NBAPR. ➖ 110 million views on NBA platforms

➖ 844,000 average viewers on NBA TV

➖ Highest-rated regular season game on NBC Sports Bay Area since 2016 📈 (h/t @SportsSection) pic.twitter.com/3jMzdqTUtr — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 11, 2022

It’s been a long, turbulent road back for Klay Thompson, who dealt with a number of serious injuries these past few years.

He spoke about his return following Sunday night’s game.

“I will never forget the reception that Warriors fans gave us, especially myself,” Thompson said, via ESPN.com. “Gosh it was fun and it was worth every single day of being away and in that squat rack or on that shuttle board and all the conditioning days. It was worth every single moment.

“I am not going to say equivalent to winning a championship,” Thompson added of what this night felt like. “But man, it was pretty freaking close.”

Thompson and the Warriors will get back to work tonight against the Grizzlies.