LaMelo Ball is one of the top three or four prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft. But his outspoken father LaVar Ball has stated publicly that he doesn’t think the Golden State Warriors (second overall pick) are the right spot for him.

On Monday, LaMelo spoke to the media and addressed his father’s “opinions” on the Warriors. He declared that his father’s opinions are his father’s, but that he has his own. LaMelo made it clear that he believes he can play for “any team.”

“My old man, he’s his own man,” LaMelo said. “He has his opinions, I have mine. Like I said, I feel like I can play on any team. Anywhere’s a great fit.”

Unlike his father, LaMelo Ball seems more than happy to go anywhere. But he hasn’t spoken to all of the lottery teams yet. The No. 1 Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 4 Chicago Bulls are just a few of the teams he’s waiting on.

LaMelo is in the top tier group of 2020 NBA Draft prospects, alongside James Wiseman, Killian Hayes, Onyeka Okongwu, Anthony Edwards and others.

Like Hayes, he boasts professional experience, having spent the last few years playing professionally across the world. He’s played in Lithuania, Australia, and even Los Angeles for his father’s JBA team.

His talent is hard to deny, but the influence that his controversial father has tends to rub people the wrong way.

Where in the first round do you see LaMelo Ball getting drafted?