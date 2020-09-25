Andrew Bogut Compares LaMelo Ball To Hall Of Famer

The 2020 NBA Draft is slated for this winter, and one of the top prospects is another member of the Ball family: LaMelo Ball. But with only NBL film to go off of, NBA fans may not know what he can do. Andrew Bogut is here to help us.

Appearing on the Locked On Warriors podcast, the former NBA champion gave his insight into LaMelo Ball. Bogut and Ball played against each other in the NBL last year – Bogut with the Sydney Kings and Ball with the Illawarra Hawks.

But Bogut had a comparison about Ball that many will find interesting – or laughable. When asked what makes Ball a potential No. 1 overall pick, Bogut compared his playmaking ability to Jason Kidd.

“…I think when we played him, he seemed to make the right decisions every time down the floor,” Bogut said. “I think his passing is probably the number one aspect of his game. So I think he’s going to be a pure point guard in the mold of what Jason Kidd used to be, that kind of mold. I don’t see him as a big top scorer, I think he’s more going to be a Jason Kidd, Rajon Rondo type player.”

Bogut differentiated Ball from Kidd by pointing out that his defense needs work. But that’s still a remarkable comparison for any player.

Ball is widely considered a top-three prospect, alongside Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. The top three picks in the 2020 NBA Draft belong to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

Will LaMelo Ball be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft? If not, who gets him?

