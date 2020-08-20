Lavar Ball Named The 1 Team He Doesn’t Want To Draft LaMelo

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place this evening. The Golden State Warriors have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

Former Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is projected by most to go No. 1 overall, though this year’s draft is more open than previous years. LaMelo Ball is considered by some to be the top prospect in this year’s class.

LaVar Ball has made it clear that there’s one team he does not want drafting his son. And that team is the Golden State Warriors.

“They got Klay and the other guys and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys,” LaVar told the Say Less With Kaz podcast. “Melo ain’t no follower.”

LaVar wants whichever team that drafts LaMelo to embrace his game pic.twitter.com/JOeXRGnmbG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2020

That’s somewhat of a fair point by LaVar. The Warriors already have an elite point guard in Stephen Curry and another All-Star guard in Klay Thompson.

Golden State doesn’t really need another ball-dominant guard like LaMelo. It’s tough to see him getting the same opportunity with the Warriors that he would with, say, the Knicks.

Of course, it’s not up to LaMelo or Lavar. We’ll find out which teams have the best chance to draft LaMelo later this evening.

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is set to be televised at 8:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.