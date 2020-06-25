LaVar Ball Names 1 Team He Doesn’t Want To Draft LaMelo

LaMelo Ball is one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft. The youngest Ball brother is considered by some to be a better player than his older brother, Lonzo, who was picked No. 2 overall in 2017.

Unsurprisingly, LaVar Ball is making his opinions on LaMelo’s NBA future known.

LaVar Ball made it clear that he wanted Lonzo Ball to be drafted by the Lakers. They selected him second overall, but later traded him in a package for All-Star forward Anthony Davis.

Now, LaVar Ball has made it clear that there’s one team he doesn’t want LaMelo to be drafted by: the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors will have one of the top picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, but LaVar thinks they’re pretty set at the guard position.

“They got Klay and the other guys and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys,” LaVar told the Say Less With Kaz podcast. “Melo ain’t no follower.”

The Warriors haven’t really been linked to LaMelo. Reports suggest they will either take a big man or Georgia’s Anthony Edwards.

Of course, we still don’t know what pick the Warriors will end up with. Golden State has the best NBA Draft Lottery odds, with a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 overall pick.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place on Aug. 25.