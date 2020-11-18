LeBron James Reacts To The Klay Thompson Injury News

LeBron James is among those sending well wishes to Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson on Wednesday night.

Earlier this evening, multiple reports confirmed that Thompson suffered a lower-leg injury during a workout on Wednesday.

The severity of Thompson’s injury is not clear yet. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson is undergoing tests to determine the diagnosis.

“Golden State G Klay Thompson will undergo testing within the next few days on a leg injury suffered in a workout in Southern California today,” Wojnarowski reports. “The severity of the injury is unclear.”

Wojnarowski added that Thompson’s injury is believed to be in his right leg. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Thompson was unable to put any weight on his right leg on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reacted to the Thompson injury news on Twitter on Wednesday night.

“Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor,” the four-time NBA champion tweeted on Wednesday night.

Thompson has not played in an NBA game in more than a year. He suffered a torn ACL injury at the end of the 2019 postseason.

The Warriors have the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.