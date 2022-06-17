LeBron James Reacts To Draymond Green Winning Fourth NBA Title

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Warriors star Draymond Green officially became a four-time NBA champion on Thursday night. Shortly after the final buzzer went off, LeBron James took to social media to congratulate him.

Even though Green and James have been involved in several intense battles over the years, they clearly have a lot of respect for each other.

It also helps that Green was spotted after the game with Lobos 1707 Tequila, which James invested in roughly two years ago.

James posted a photo of Green holding Lobos 1707 Tequila with the following caption: "BYOT CHAMP!!!! Congratulations my brother!! Yessir #HomeTeam."

Here's the post from James:

Earlier this week, Green gave credit to James. He said nothing is more challenging than preparing against him for the NBA Finals.

"It doesn't compare," Green said. "He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron and it's a lie to you."

A few days later, James returned the favor.