On Saturday, basketball fans were witness to yet another incredible performance from Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

The star point guard and the Warriors took down the reeling Houston Rockets by a final score of 113-87. Houston owned a six-point lead at the half before Curry went nuclear in the third quarter.

The two-time MVP managed just seven points in the first half on 2-of-12 shooting. He bounced back in a major way, dropping 23 points – including five three-pointers – in the third quarter alone.

Golden State outscored Houston 39-12 over that 12-minute stretch, including a 22-0 run over the course of several minutes. Following his insane performance in the third quarter, the Warriors Twitter account tweeted photos of Steph with the caption, “That’s a baaaaad man.”

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, couldn’t agree more. “Indeed” she said on Twitter.

Curry’s performance in the third quarter gave the Warriors such a big lead that he didn’t even have to take the court in the final quarter. He finished the night with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists in just three quarters of play.

He’s been arguably the best player in basketball over the past two months. He set an NBA record for most three-pointers made in a single month with 96 in the month of April.

Curry single-handedly still has the Warriors in the playoff race in the Western Conference.