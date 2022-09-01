Look: Ayesha Curry Reacts To Steph's Big Achievement

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and wife Ayesha celebrate with his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reached a significant milestone off the court.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion, officially graduated from Davidson College on Wednesday.

Ayesha Curry posted a video on Instagram of her husband walking across the stage to receive his diploma.

"Proud is truly an understatement," she wrote. "The ultimate man of his word right here! I’ve never seen someone set goals and attack them head on the way he does. He is simply unmatched because he is one of a kind. I love you @stephencurry30 YOU DID IT!"

Here's the moment where Curry received his diploma:

Curry graduated from Davidson with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology. His father, Dell Curry, also congratulated him on this accomplishment.

“This is awesome, man,” Dell said. “This is good stuff here. Coach, this might be the best day ever to be a Wildcat!”

It's safe to say 2022 will go down as a great year for Curry.