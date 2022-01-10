Look: Ayesha Curry Responds To Steph Curry Marriage Rumor

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, has shot down rumors that she and her husband are in an open marriage.

The rumors surfaced a few weeks ago, but neither Curry addressed them until Ayesha responded to a troll on her Instagram page.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Ayesha wrote to the person, who told her she’d have been “sent to the streets” if the were married to him and not Steph. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Of course, if the Currys were in an open marriage, we wouldn’t expect Ayesha or Steph to just outright confirm it.

But the fact that she reacted this way and went out of her way to confront this stranger makes us think the couple is fed up with the rumors.

Ayesha and Steph Curry have been married since 2011. Together, the pair have three children: daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon.