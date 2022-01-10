The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Ayesha Curry Responds To Steph Curry Marriage Rumor

Steph and Ayesha Curry pose for a photo.OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 01: (L-R) NBA Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Ayesha Curry attend the "Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, has shot down rumors that she and her husband are in an open marriage.

The rumors surfaced a few weeks ago, but neither Curry addressed them until Ayesha responded to a troll on her Instagram page.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Ayesha wrote to the person, who told her she’d have been “sent to the streets” if the were married to him and not Steph. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Of course, if the Currys were in an open marriage, we wouldn’t expect Ayesha or Steph to just outright confirm it.

But the fact that she reacted this way and went out of her way to confront this stranger makes us think the couple is fed up with the rumors.

Ayesha and Steph Curry have been married since 2011. Together, the pair have three children: daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.